Arrest Saga: Runtown Blasts His Record Label Boss, Dilly. Says “He Must Be Mad” — Nigeria Today

Arrest Saga: Runtown Blasts His Record Label Boss, Dilly. Says “He Must Be Mad”

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer runtown took to his twitter page to blast his record label boss “Dilly” after he was arrested.

Runtown Tweeted:

And just Incase you are wondering how the police bursted you yesterday ,all your staffs work for me my nigga �� .. you don’t pay them…. I do !!

Talking about i owe you ,you must be mad !! After I held you down since your business fell off !! Mr Dilly When you see me TELL ME I OWE YOU TO MY FACE !! FOH

Source – Nairaplus

