Arsenal And Atletico Set to Face Off In Europa League Semi Final — Nigeria Today

 Arsenal And Atletico Set to Face Off In Europa League Semi Final
Arsenal And Atletico Set to Face Off In Europa League Semi Final

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal will be facing off with Atletico Madrid in the Semi-Final of the Europa league as both clubs search for silverware this season. The Gunners and Atletico both survived scares in their respective Quarter-Final games to reach this stage. Arsenal were down 2-0 with only one goal needed by CSKA Moscow to replicate what Roma […]

