 Arsenal and Chelsea 'in talks to sign £26million Italian star'- Transfer news and gossip from Tuesday's papers - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Arsenal and Chelsea ‘in talks to sign £26million Italian star’- Transfer news and gossip from Tuesday’s papers – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Arsenal and Chelsea 'in talks to sign £26million Italian star'- Transfer news and gossip from Tuesday's papers
Mirror.co.uk
Rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are both in talks to sign Italian international Bryan Cristante this summer. His representatives are speaking to both clubs about a potential move to London from Atalanta, according to Sky Sports . The 23-year old, whose
Chelsea, Arsenal monitoring Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante — reportWe Ain’t Got No History
Arsenal and Chelsea tracking Atalanta's Bryan CristanteSkySports
Arsenal & Chelsea In Talks To Sign £26m Italian International [Sky Sports]Football-Talk
Metro
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.