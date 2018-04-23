Arsenal Chiefs’ Divided On Who Should Be Arsene Wenger’s Successor — Nigeria Today

Arsenal Chiefs’ Divided On Who Should Be Arsene Wenger’s Successor

Ivan Gazidis, along with Head of Football Operations, Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, will this week begin discussions with potential candidates.

According to Sky Sports, Raul Sanllehi, the former director of football at Barcelona, favours his former colleague Luis Enrique as the man to take the reins over from Wenger.

Arsenal’s third kingmaker, Mislintat – who joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in November, is reportedly keen on Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann and Schalke’s Domenico Tedesco.

Thomas Tuchel, who last month was the bookies’ favourite to replace Wenger, now looks set to join PSG as Unai Emery’s replacement.

At this early stage, both Brendan Rodgers and Rafa Benitez are not thought to be strong candidates.

Gazidis, meanwhile, was previously reported to have identified former Gunners player Mikel Arteta as a strong candidate to replace Wenger at the end of the season.

