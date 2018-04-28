 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sends message to Jose Mourinho - Manchester Evening News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sends message to Jose Mourinho – Manchester Evening News

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sends message to Jose Mourinho
Manchester Evening News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he wants his rivalry with Jose Mourinho to have a peaceful ending. Wenger and Mourinho have had many unsavoury spats over the years with the two rarely seeing eye to eye. Both have been involved in moments of drama

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.