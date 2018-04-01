Arsenal talking points: Empty seats at the Emirates as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Arsenal talking points: Empty seats at the Emirates as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Arsenal talking points: Empty seats at the Emirates as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal claimed a late 3-0 win over Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium, but what were the talking points from the game? Aubameyang broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, adding his second …
Lacazette, Aubameyang pairing leads Arsenal to victory vs. Stoke
Arsenal 3-0 Stoke City: Gunners Leave it Late to Seal Win As Plucky Potters Suffer Dramatic Collapse
Arsenal's Arsene Wenger impressed as Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang hands hat-trick penalty to Alexandre Lacazette
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!