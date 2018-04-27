Arsenal v Man Utd : Mourinho regrets bust-ups with Arsenal boss Wenger - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Arsenal v Man Utd : Mourinho regrets bust-ups with Arsenal boss Wenger – Vanguard
Arsenal v Man Utd : Mourinho regrets bust-ups with Arsenal boss Wenger
Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that he regrets some of his behaviour towards Arsene Wenger over their years of rivalry in the Premier League ahead of the Frenchman's last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal boss. UNEASY MOMENT … Arsenal Manager, Arsene …
