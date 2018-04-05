Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow player ratings: Mesut Ozil the magic man - Pain In The Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow player ratings: Mesut Ozil the magic man – Pain In The Arsenal
|
Pain In The Arsenal
|
Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow player ratings: Mesut Ozil the magic man
Pain In The Arsenal
Arsenal knew the stakes against CSKA Moscow and it showed, as they demonstrated their true power. Player ratings ahead. Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images). Arsenal had everything to play for, hence the starting XI that was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!