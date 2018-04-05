Arsenal Will Embrace Europa Pressure – Wenger — Nigeria Today

Arsenal Will Embrace Europa Pressure – Wenger
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have “taken the time to grieve” after their League Cup pummelling by Manchester City and are ready to face the pressure of a Europa League quarterfinal against CSKA Moscow. The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, a huge 13 points off fourth-placed arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Only the top four sides […]
The post Arsenal Will Embrace Europa Pressure – Wenger appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!