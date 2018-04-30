Arsenal's Iwobi doubtful for Atletico Madrid crunch tie - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Arsenal’s Iwobi doubtful for Atletico Madrid crunch tie – Goal.com
Goal.com
Arsenal's Iwobi doubtful for Atletico Madrid crunch tie
Alex Iwobi's participation in Thursday's crucial Europa League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid is in doubt after Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger confirmed the player has a hamstring problem. The 21-year-old played the entire duration of the …
