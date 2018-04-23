Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss attacks fans as long goodbye begins - The Week UK — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss attacks fans as long goodbye begins – The Week UK
The Week UK
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss attacks fans as long goodbye begins
Arsenal hammered West Ham 4-1 in a sun-drenched Emirates on Sunday, but it was never an occasion that was going to be dominated by on-field events. Rather the focus was all on Arsene Wenger, and how he and his supporters would react to Friday's …
