Arsene Wenger Keen To Play In Europe Again — Nigeria Today

 Arsene Wenger Keen To Play In Europe Again
Arsene Wenger Keen To Play In Europe Again

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he wants to manage in Europe after leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger announced last week that his 22-year reign at the Gunners will end this summer

His final objective is to steer Arsenal to that trophy, returning Champions League football to north London as his parting gift.

“I hope these are not my last European cup games – my target is to play in Europe again,” said Wenger.

“I’ve had no break [from football management] for 35 years. You can look around, and that doesn’t exist. I don’t know now how addicted I am. I am like a guy who plays Russian roulette every week and suddenly has no gun. I will see how much I miss that gun.

“You live always in extreme situations. When I started at 33, I thought I would never survive in this job, but you learn to dominate your emotions. You are never sure if you do the right thing. It will be surreal when I don’t work. At the moment I work.”

Wenger added that taking a one-year sabbatical from the game – à la Pep Guardiola post-Barcelona – was not appealing, saying “it’s long – 365 days”.

