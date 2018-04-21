 Patrick Vieira react to Arsenal coaching job speculations — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Football, Lead | 0 comments

Patrick Vieira react to Arsenal coaching job speculations

By Abel Udoekene

Former Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira who is currently in charge of MLS side New York City FC, says he does not have the pedigree to replace Arsene Wenger as the next coach of Arsenal.

Patrick Vieira made the submission following speculations that he is favorite to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates after the veteran coach announced he will leave the club at the end of the season

‘I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me,’ he told New York radio station WNYE.

 

‘But that is not enough to coach the team.

‘I am always flattered to hear my name linked with different football clubs. That is good for your ego but at the same time, I am happy here.

‘We will see what will happen in the next couple of years.” he added.

 

Juventus coach Max Allegri, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and a host of others have been tipped to replace the veteran coach.

 

 

