Arsene Wenger Unhappy With Arsenal’s First Half Performance Vs Stoke City — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger Unhappy With Arsenal’s First Half Performance Vs Stoke City

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger admitted his team “lacked urgency, pace and drive” against Stoke on Sunday before a late scoring spurt helped secure a 3-0 win over Stoke City.

Arsenal were booed off at half-time after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes, in which they only created one half chance, but kicked into gear after they were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute when Mesut Ozil was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted the spot kick and added a second goal in the 86th minute, before substitute Alexandre Lacazette marked his injury comeback by scoring another penalty three minutes later.

Even Wenger, though, acknowledged that the final scoreline didn’t really reflect the quality of the performance.

“Stoke played well. And secondly we didn’t play well in the first half, at all. We lacked urgency, pace and drive,” Wenger told a news conference. “In the second half we rectified that. As much as I felt in the first half we could lose this game, in the second half I always felt we will win this game. That is the difference basically of the attitude of the team. That explains 0-0 at half-time and 3-0 after the game.”

