Arsène Wenger rates Arsenal's chances against CSKA Moscow as 50/50 - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Arsène Wenger rates Arsenal's chances against CSKA Moscow as 50/50
The Guardian
Arsène Wenger rates Arsenal's chances against CSKA Moscow as 50/50
The Guardian
Arsène Wenger admitted he would have preferred to have travelled to Moscow for the first leg of Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA. Arsène Wenger says his team “don't live in dreamland” and have a 50/50 chance of beating …
