 Art patron, Ooni of Ife heightens art worth at The Content Show - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Art patron, Ooni of Ife heightens art worth at The Content Show – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Art patron, Ooni of Ife heightens art worth at The Content Show
The Nation Newspaper
The royal knowledge was greatly felt in Ikeja, Lagos in art appreciation when Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi opened The Content-Spring Edition Exhibition. The exhibition was said to be the third of its kind. Leading people round the
OONI OF IFE'S ELDER BROTHER, TUNJI OGUNWUSI, IN DEBT CRISISTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.