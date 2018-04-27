Artisans urges Buhari to reopen Arts and Craft village — Nigeria Today

Artisans urges Buhari to reopen Arts and Craft village

President, African Arts and Cultural Heritage Association, AACHA, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, has called on the Federal Government to prevail on the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Rusewe Otunba to order the reopening of the premises of Arts and Crafts Village, Abuja, which has been locked for over three months.

Otunba, ordered the closure of the premises on grounds that they were harbouring hoodlums and kidnappers, a claim that the group debunked.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja, Chukwumezie disclosed that since the place was locked over three months ago, more than 500 people who had been doing business there have been sent back to the labour market and rendered unemployed of which many of them have become lazy.

He lamented that Rosenwe had been intimidating them since he became DG despite court order.

Chukwumezie said the DG ignored court order and instructed the Police to seal up the art village without any prior notice.

“We have written letters to the DSS, the Police and also to the court that this place is locked and our things are trapped in without warning. We just came one early morning and see our things trapped inside the shop.

“We are suffering. You know how difficult things are in the country, talk less of coming one morning and discover that your source of livelihood is shot down. You can imagine the agony and frustration. Some of us have even gone back to the village.” he added

Secretary to the Association, Sahab Lawal, said the Secretary to Government of Federation, SGF, gave them allocation during the tenure of El-Rufai as FCT Minister.

He said they were surprised because barely seven months ago, a new DG arrived and since he came in, he is either disturbing them or compelling them make one payment or another, even to a private account, even when the FG is operating a Treasury Single Account, TSA.

“We use to pay into the TSA when we were dealing with the SGF. There was even a High Court order given to him that he has been taking petitions to the police, EFCC, ICPC, DSS and of all the lies he has been reporting”.

Ahmed alleged that flyers were pasted everywhere saying that the place was under renovation.

“Now the flyer has been removed and right now, there is no work going on in Arts and Crafts Village. Our goods are being stock and people are finding life very difficult to live because some of us have our money stock inside the Arts and Crafts Village” he added.

One of the artisans said Police had arrested up to 92 of them, accusing them to be armed robbers staying in the village.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

