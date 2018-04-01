Artsville - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Artsville – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Artsville
Guardian (blog)
Kemi “Lala” Akindoju's part tearjerker, part comic, mostly introspective and generally uproarious one man piece, NAKED, is the sort of biographical sketch sorely needed for an understanding of what shapes culture production in Nigeria today. In 90 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!