Aruna quadri loses to Gao Ning of singapore, wins silver - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Aruna quadri loses to Gao Ning of singapore, wins silver – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Aruna quadri loses to Gao Ning of singapore, wins silver
By Tony Ubani. Singapore's Gao Ning, who suffered shattering defeats in the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, beat Nigeria's Quadri Aruna 11-7 11-8 5-11 3-11 11-9 11-5 in the men's singles final to collect his second table tennis gold of the day
