Aruna quadri loses to Gao Ning of singapore, wins silver — Nigeria Today

Aruna quadri loses to Gao Ning of singapore, wins silver

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

By Tony Ubani

Singapore’s Gao Ning, who suffered shattering defeats in the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, beat Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna 11-7 11-8 5-11 3-11 11-9 11-5 in the men’s singles final to collect his second table tennis gold of the day.

Singapore’s Gao Ning (L) shakes hands with Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna after the men’s singles gold medal table tennis match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue in Gold Coast on April 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

“It was one of those matches where sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It could have gone either way. Today I felt very calm,” Gao said.

“Twice I’ve been the runner up, now the winner but at the Commonwealth Games I’ve won men’s team and men’s doubles gold medals…

I’m happy to win, I just did my best.”

Gao and his team mate Yu Mengyu claimed the mixed doubles gold earlier in the day.

The post Aruna quadri loses to Gao Ning of singapore, wins silver appeared first on Vanguard News.

