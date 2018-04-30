Asaba 2018: 25 countries enter for African Athletics championships - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Asaba 2018: 25 countries enter for African Athletics championships – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Asaba 2018: 25 countries enter for African Athletics championships
The Eagle Online
A current breakdown indicated 473 male athletes have already been listed for the championships, while 400 female athletes have also registered, with 205 accompanying officials, all set to hit Asaba for Africa's flagship athletics competition. By The …
Asaba 2018: More countries enter for African senior athletics championships
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!