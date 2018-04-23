Asaba 2018: African javelin champion vows to defend title — Nigeria Today

Asaba 2018: African javelin champion vows to defend title

THE build-up to the 2018 African Athletics Championships to be staged in Asaba, Delta State is already generating so much excitement as athletes across the continent are talking tough.

Javelin thrower, Phil-Mar Janse van Rensburg who finished fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games has declared that he has shaken off the disappointment in Gold Coast, Australia and he is now looking forward to doing well at the African championships where he is the defending champion.

Producing a best heave of 79.83m, he was disappointed not to find a place on the podium, but the South African remains positive about the rest of the season, setting his sights next on the African Championships to be held in Asaba later this year.

“This is my third competition for the year, so I’m still on the upward curve and from here on we’ll see how it goes, but I’m still confident,” van Rensburg said.

The 28-year old holds a personal best of 80.49 m.

He was a bronze medallist at the 2015 African Games then became African champion at the 2016 African Championships in Athletics.

