Asaba 2018: S' Africa javelin star eyes title defence - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Asaba 2018: S' Africa javelin star eyes title defence



South Africa's javelin thrower Phil-Mar Janse van Rensburg says he is confident of defending his title at the Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championships on August 1 to 5. Van Rensburg placed fourth in the event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games …
