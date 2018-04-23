 Asaba 2018: S' Africa javelin star eyes title defence - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Asaba 2018: S’ Africa javelin star eyes title defence – The Punch

The Punch

Asaba 2018: S' Africa javelin star eyes title defence
The Punch
South Africa's javelin thrower Phil-Mar Janse van Rensburg says he is confident of defending his title at the Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championships on August 1 to 5. Van Rensburg placed fourth in the event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
