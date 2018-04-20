Asaba stadium wears new look for African Athletics Championships - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Asaba stadium wears new look for African Athletics Championships – Guardian (blog)
Asaba stadium wears new look for African Athletics Championships
The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championships has assured of staging a world-class event in August.Chairman of the LOC, Chief Solomon Ogba told The Guardian yesterday that the committee was working round the …
