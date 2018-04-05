Asian Husband Allegedly Murders Nigerian Singer Alizee, Daughter Inside Banana Island — Nigeria Today

Asian Husband Allegedly Murders Nigerian Singer Alizee, Daughter Inside Banana Island

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Ali Zainab Nielsen aka Alizee and her four-year-old daughter, Petra, have allegedly been murdered by her Asian husband, Peter Nielsen. According to Linda Ikeji, the incident occurred in the early hours of today in their Banana Island home. Alizee reportedly signed a deal with Asia-based label, Petra Entertainment in 2017. The deal […]

The post Asian Husband Allegedly Murders Nigerian Singer Alizee, Daughter Inside Banana Island appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

