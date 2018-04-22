Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over military deal won't stop - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today

Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over military deal won’t stop – Pulse.com.gh
|
Pulse.com.gh
|
Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over military deal won't stop
Pulse.com.gh
Addressing hundreds of demonstrators Saturday in Tamale, Mr Ntekia, popular called General Mosquito, said "citizens will defend Ghana no matter what it takes." Published: 2 minutes ago; Abu Mubarik. Print; eMail. play Johnson Asiedu Nketiah. 24/7 Live …
Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!