ASO Savings sets date to complete Kaduna Model Development — Nigeria Today

ASO Savings sets date to complete Kaduna Model Development

ASO Savings & Loans Plc. is partnering Environmental Engineering and Construction Limited and Realines Global Konsult Ventures Ltd to complete the Kaduna Model Development in May.Kaduna Model Development is an 11.9-hectare parcel of land located within the Kaduna Millennium City.

It offers 171 units of a mix of 3 and 4 bedroom bungalows and serviced plots of 450sqm, 600sqm, and 900sqm. The Chairman, Board of Directors of Aso Savings, Ali Magashi, said the bank’s decision to finance the project was in line with its commitment to provide access to affordable, quality living locations for middle income earners in Kaduna and environs.

“Our decision is also in recognition of the forward looking and visionary administration of Kaduna led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai”, Magashi stated.

“This is one more evidence that we are living our vision to be the mortgage bank of choice. With our partners, Environmental Engineering and Construction Limited and Realines Global Konsult Ventures Ltd, we are going to deliver a model development of global standard both in the provision of amenities and quality of work.”

