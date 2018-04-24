 ASSBIFI Champions Renewed Fight Against Child Labour In Nigeria - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ASSBIFI Champions Renewed Fight Against Child Labour In Nigeria – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

ASSBIFI Champions Renewed Fight Against Child Labour In Nigeria
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) yesterday stated that Child labour is a violation of fundamental human rights, and has been shown to hinder children's development, potentially leading to lifelong
Human Rights Watch and child labour in ZimChronicle

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.