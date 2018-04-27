Assets Recovery: How Ex-judge Nailed Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

Assets Recovery: How Ex-judge Nailed Ekweremadu

Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has been asked to restrain the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu from further selling off his properties.The federal government in a counter affidavit in response to Ekweremadu’s motion on notice told the court that Ekweremadu in a desperate bid to avoid forfeiting the properties […]

The post Assets Recovery: How Ex-judge Nailed Ekweremadu appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

