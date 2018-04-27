 Assets Recovery: How Ex-judge Nailed Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today
Assets Recovery: How Ex-judge Nailed Ekweremadu

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has been asked to restrain the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu from further selling off his properties.The federal government in a counter affidavit in response to Ekweremadu’s motion on notice told the court that Ekweremadu in a desperate bid to avoid forfeiting the properties […]

