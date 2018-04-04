Assistant chief in Kisumu rapes a class eight pupil - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Assistant chief in Kisumu rapes a class eight pupil – The Standard
Assistant chief in Kisumu rapes a class eight pupil
The Standard
The assistant chief of Ang'oga Sub-location in Kisumu County, Caleb Oyende, will on April 17 face Maseno Magistrate Court to respond to allegations that he raped a class eight pupil in his area last week. Cynthia (not the name of the child) complained …
Kenya: Kisumu Chief Faces Defilement Charges
