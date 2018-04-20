 Association demands debt payment from government - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Association demands debt payment from government – Ghana Business News

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

Association demands debt payment from government
Ghana Business News
Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the President of Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), has urged government to pay the debt it owed waste management companies to enable them achieve their goal of making Ghana the 'cleanest' country in Africa. He
GHC99m plastic waste levy missing – Minister revealsGhanaWeb

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.