Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset — Nigeria Today

 Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset
Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Astro Gaming and Nintendo have partnered to create a new Nintendo Switch headset for release later this year. Special magnetic Nintendo speaker tags for Astro’s A40 headsets will also be available.

