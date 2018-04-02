 Asunafo South MP, Eric Opoku and three others attacked - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Asunafo South MP, Eric Opoku and three others attacked – Graphic Online

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

Asunafo South MP, Eric Opoku and three others attacked
Graphic Online
Some armed men suspected to be sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, April 1, attacked the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku and three other men believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.