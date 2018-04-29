 ASUU President Reveals What Must Be Done To Randy Lecturers — Nigeria Today
ASUU President Reveals What Must Be Done To Randy Lecturers

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has called for stringent consequences to be meted on lecturers who sexually exploit their students. He made this known in reaction to the ongoing investigations against Obafemi Awolowo University’s Prof Richard Akindele, who is embroiled in a sex-for-marks scandal with one of his […]

