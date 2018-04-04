At last, APC governors agree with Buhari on sack of Oyegun, others — Nigeria Today

At last, APC governors agree with Buhari on sack of Oyegun, others

Governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday said they are not divided on the issue of election of new executives for the party from the wards to the national level. The governors spoke after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock presidential villa in response to reports that they could not reach a decision over tenure elongation of Chief John Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at a meeting held with the President on Tuesday. But the governors of Zamfara, Abdulazeez Yari, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Imo, Rochas Okorocha, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and Ogun Ibikunle Amosun, told State House Correspondents that they will abide by the constitution of Nigeria and that of their party by conducting local government congresses.

