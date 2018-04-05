Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights – Reuters
|
The Express Tribune
|
Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights
Reuters
CARACAS/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Venezuela said on Thursday it was halting commercial relations with Panamanian officials and companies, including regional airline Copa, for alleged involvement in money laundering, prompting both countries to recall …
Violinist and face of bloody Venezuela protests now serenading Big Apple, lonesome for home
Panama orders Venezuela envoy out, Caracas suspends flights
At least 54 children dead in Venezuela measles outbreak: NGO
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!