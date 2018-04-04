At least three feared dead in Lagos road accident — Nigeria Today

At least three feared dead in Lagos road accident

Three persons were feared dead with many injured Wednesday morning as an overhead road sign fell on a fast moving commercial vehicle.

The road sign fell on the vehicle after it was hit by a malfunctioning truck at Ilasa bus stop on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Police authority in Ilasah and Itire area told The Guardian that rescue work was still ongoing as at the time of enquiry.

“Many persons were injured a d 3 persons dead. The accident was caused by a pole which fell on a moving commercial vehicle. Our policemen are on the ground,” a police source said.

More details later.

