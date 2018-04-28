Atiku Denies Promising To Send Buhari To Join Dasuki In Prison — Nigeria Today

Atiku Denies Promising To Send Buhari To Join Dasuki In Prison

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied a report in an online news medium that he vowed to send President Muhammadu Buhari to prison to join detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) should he be elected president in 2019. Atiku is expected to be Buhari’s main challenger in the 2019 presidential election. […]

The post Atiku Denies Promising To Send Buhari To Join Dasuki In Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

