Atiku reacts to death of Chibok parent — Nigeria Today

Atiku reacts to death of Chibok parent

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the accident involving Chibok parents, which left one dead and many injured. The parents of chibok girls were on Sunday involved in an accident after their brake failed. The incident, which left 17 severely injured, happened on their way to American Yols to visit their children. Atiku, […]

Atiku reacts to death of Chibok parent

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

