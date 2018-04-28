 Atiku reveals what he told Buhari before dumping APC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atiku reveals what he told Buhari before dumping APC

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said he warned President Muhammadu he would quit the All Progressives Congress (APC), if the party was not restructured. In an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday, Atiku claimed Buhari failed to heed his warning or take his advice. “The APC started on a wrong footing after President Buhari […]

Atiku reveals what he told Buhari before dumping APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.