Atiku slams President Buhari for saying Nigerian youths are lazy — Nigeria Today

Atiku slams President Buhari for saying Nigerian youths are lazy

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria has reacted to a statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

The President at a Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, London said many Nigerians youths are uneducated, not ready to work and dependent on revenue from oil to survive.

He further said the youths, who make up 60 per cent of the population, were waiting to get social amenities free without doing anything.

Reacting to the statement, Atiku took to social media where he said he will never refer to the Nigerian youth as lazy.

“I will never refer to Nigeria’s youth as people who sit and do nothing. They are hardworking. I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone to our success. he tweeted.”

He continued;

I’ve always said oil is not Nigeria’s greatest asset. Our greatest asset is our youth who created Nollywood out of nothing and an entertainment industry that is second to none in Africa.

Our youth are charting new frontiers; creating a huge tech industry on their own! Their entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities are things of pride and should be applauded, encouraged and nurtured.

