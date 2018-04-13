Atiku's son makes fresh moves for children's custody - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Atiku’s son makes fresh moves for children’s custody – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Atiku's son makes fresh moves for children's custody
The Punch
A son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Aminu, has commenced fresh moves to win the custody of the two children he had with his estranged wife, Fatima Bolori. He approached the Lagos State High Court in Igboesere on Thursday, seeking an order …
Atiku's son launches fresh legal battle over children's custody, rejects N250,000 monthly upkeep
Atiku's son renews battle for children's custody
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!