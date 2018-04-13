 Atiku's son makes fresh moves for children's custody - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atiku’s son makes fresh moves for children’s custody – The Punch

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Atiku's son makes fresh moves for children's custody
The Punch
A son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Aminu, has commenced fresh moves to win the custody of the two children he had with his estranged wife, Fatima Bolori. He approached the Lagos State High Court in Igboesere on Thursday, seeking an order
Atiku's son launches fresh legal battle over children's custody, rejects N250,000 monthly upkeepThe Eagle Online
Atiku's son renews battle for children's custodyThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.