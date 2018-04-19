 Atletico slump, Malaga relegated - SuperSport — Nigeria Today
Atletico slump, Malaga relegated – SuperSport

Atletico slump, Malaga relegated
Atletico Madrid slumped to a 3-0 defeat at resurgent Real Sociedad on Thursday which means Barcelona need one more victory to wrap up a 25th Spanish La Liga title while Malaga were relegated after losing 1-0 at Levante. Second-placed Atletico were
