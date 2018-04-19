ATT Cape Town – Reward Offered If You Can Find Or Return This Ring — Nigeria Today

ATT Cape Town – Reward Offered If You Can Find Or Return This Ring

Who feels like being a hero, folks?

A dear friend of the 2oceansvibe family has reached out to us with a request for help, so we’re sharing this on their behalf.

During a robbery on Friday, a ring was stolen from a house in Green Point. This isn’t just any ring – let’s just say it once belonged to an incredible man who is no longer with us, and his family are desperate to get it back.

They are offering a reward to anyone who can help them locate the ring.

It is yellow gold, size V, 18 karat, 4mm width – a generic image of which can be seen below.

There is one clear identifying factor, though – the ring is is engraved on the inside with JK, an anchor, and then CK.

That’s JK⚓CK, or:

The family believes that the ring may have been pawned somewhere in the Cape Town CBD area, having been taken from Green Point, although they are not entirely sure.

If you have any information to share with us, please email [email protected].

