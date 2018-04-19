Attack on Senate, a Dangerous Precedent ―Atiku — Nigeria Today

Attack on Senate, a Dangerous Precedent ―Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday condemned the invasion of the Senate chamber of the National Assembly by hoodlums and the carting away of the Mace, the symbol of authority of the upper chamber Senate President.

Reacting to the incident in Abuja yesterday, Atiku Abubakar described the attack as a dangerous precedent and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy by anti-democratic elements.

According to the former Vice President “I am utterly embarrassed, shocked and outraged by this ugly development because it is not only a threat to a major democratic institution but also represents a grave danger to the survival of our democracy.

“Given the tension in the country, the timing of the attack could not have come at a worse time for Nigeria, and that using illegal and unconstitutional methods to threaten the authority of a key democratic institution is unacceptable, evil, and is condemnable”

The former Vice President noted that it was inconceivable that hoodlums could force their way into the Senate chamber of the National Assembly and take away the Mace.

According to him, “If criminals could commit such security breach with impunity, it means that our entire democracy is in danger”, and warned, “those behind this illegality to avoid creating a monster that could consume them.”

He reminded Nigerians that so many people have died in order to bring this democracy about and therefore called for an immediate investigation into the incident and the prompt prosecution of those involved.

“It is unacceptable and reprehensible to subject the National Assembly to this intimidation and humiliation. This attack by thugs should not go unpunished no matter who is involved”, he added.

Atiku Abubakar while likening democratic institutions to the human body said: “if one organ is harmed, it affects others.”

He urged those pushing the county’s political temperature to dangerous levels to desist from it as they are playing a Russian roulette with Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy. Atiku Abubakar, however, called for unity calm and an end to the culture of political disunity that is tearing our dear country apart.

