Attacks on Benue communities extension of terrorism, says Ortom - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Attacks on Benue communities extension of terrorism, says Ortom – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Attacks on Benue communities extension of terrorism, says Ortom
Vanguard
MAKURDI—Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described herdsmen attacks on Benue communities as an extension of terrorism being perpetrated by Boko Haram in the North-East. Ortom. Governor Ortom was reacting to the Tuesday night coordinated …
Ortom: attacks on Benue acts of terrorism
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!