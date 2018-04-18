Attacks on Jonathan, call to anarchy – IYC — Nigeria Today

Attacks on Jonathan, call to anarchy – IYC

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has frowned at the continuous unprovoked and

unwarranted intimidation and daily harassment of former President Goodluck Jonathan

and his family by President Muhammadu Buhari, using the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission, EFCC, as a front. In a statement issued yesterday, the national president

of IYC, Barr. Roland Oweileami described such attacks as a call to anarchy.

Oweileami said while IYC was not against the ongoing fight against corruption, “we totally

condemn in very strong terms what is evidently selective and a clear case of witch hunt of the immediate past First Family.”

He also noted that no former military head of state or president had been harassed and

intimidated like former President Jonathan and “we do not want to believe that this is happening because he is an Ijaw man.

“Nigerians and the world expect President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led federal

government to reciprocate the benevolence, magnanimity and high spirit of patriotism that

was shown by former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 presidential election,

despite the glaring irregularities that were prevalent during the election especially in the north

where there were clear evidences of underage voting, rigging and other electoral frauds that were perpetrated.

“Let it be on record that no region, tribe or ethnic group has a monopoly of violence.

Again, it is an incontrovertible fact that the Ijaw nation, which is the fourth largest ethnic groupin this contrived entity called Nigeria with over 250 distinct tribes which were hitherto

independent nations, kingdoms, clans, chiefdoms, empires and emirates, have never been

conquered and we shall never be conquered by any ethnic group or failing government.

“We are glad that the wholeworld is watching the atrocities,

impunity and the executive rascality of the APC-led federal government and we shall be

forced to act at the appropriatetime.

“The Niger Delta region and the Ijaw nation in particular produce over 75 percent of

the crude oil and gas that has sustained the economy of this country. We have continued to

shoulder the economic burden of this country since independence and we do not deserve this level of ill-treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari, who is doing everything within his power to destroy the political tie and very cordial relationship north and our great people who have been the closest and most trusted political allies of the

north,” the statement read in part.

While lamenting the wanton killings going on under Buhari’s watch, the IYC leader

called on all Nigerians to rise up and speak out against the “unwarranted attack” on former

President Jonathan and his defenceless family who have now become victims of daily

attack and harassment of agents of President Buhari.

It expressed gratitude to the Nigerian judiciary for living up to expectation and standing on

the path of truth in the allegationsof corruption levelled against the

former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. “We specifically thank and

commend some of the upright and incorruptible Judges and Justices who are handling some of the false allegations and cases of corruption that are levelled

against the former first lady, Dame Mrs. Patience Jonathan. We are glad that positive

minded Nigerians know that these are clear cases of witch hunt that meant to provoke

former President Goodluck Jonathan and the millions of his supporters, admirers and wellwishers all over the country and even beyond,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

