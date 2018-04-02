Attendees report Sexual Assault at #FlavourOfAfrica Concert in Enugu | Police say Investigation Ongoing — Nigeria Today

Attendees report Sexual Assault at #FlavourOfAfrica Concert in Enugu | Police say Investigation Ongoing

It’s unclear what exactly happened, or how, but attendees of Flavour‘s concert in Enugu returned with reports of sexual harassment. Flavour hosted a free concert, “Flavour of Africa,” at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu in conjunction with Life Continental Lager Beer. The singer decided to give back to fans in the city where he started his […]

The post Attendees report Sexual Assault at #FlavourOfAfrica Concert in Enugu | Police say Investigation Ongoing appeared first on BellaNaija

