Attorney-General drops charges against 114 terrorists - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Attorney-General drops charges against 114 terrorists – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Attorney-General drops charges against 114 terrorists
Vanguard
The Federal Attorney-General of Ethiopia on Wednesday dropped charges against 114 defendants who were charged on terrorism cases. According to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), the attorney-general announced that it has sent a letter …
Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges of 114 Prisoners
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!