AU Mulls Sanctions On Peace Saboteurs In South Sudan - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

AU Mulls Sanctions On Peace Saboteurs In South Sudan
The African Union is considering imposing sanctions on leaders who will appear to be frustrating the South Sudan peace process, a senior official at the pan African body disclosed on Thursday. Visiting African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman Moussa …
